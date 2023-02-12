FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – So much to get into in this week’s Hogs Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson.
We’ve got a Kentucky and a Mississippi State game to recap, also the return of Nick Smith Jr., for the full interview head to the link above
by: Will Moclair
Posted:
Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – So much to get into in this week’s Hogs Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson.
We’ve got a Kentucky and a Mississippi State game to recap, also the return of Nick Smith Jr., for the full interview head to the link above
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now