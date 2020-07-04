Zalatoris wins at TPC Colorado for first Korn Ferry title

BERTHOUD, Colo. (AP)Will Zalatoris won the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes on Saturday for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory.

Zalatoris closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Chase Johnson. The 23-year-old former Wake Forest star earned $108,000 and jumped from fourth to first in the points race for 25 PGA Tour cards.

”It’s been probably four years since I’ve won a golf tournament,” Zalatoris said. ”It still hasn’t sunk in. That’s the part that’s kind of crazy.”

Zalatoris finished at 15-under 273 for his fourth straight top-10 finish and sixth in nine starts this season. The 2004 U.S. Junior champion birdied the par-3 16th and parred the final two holes to help off Johnson.

”These past 2 1/2 years working with Josh Gregory and Troy Denton and just sticking to the process,” Zalatoris said. ”I’s nice to see it finally pay off. This is my first win as a professional on any level so, it’s pretty nice.”

Johnson finished with a 63.

Erik Barnes (70), Stephan Jaeger (66), Taylor Pendrith (70) and Callum Tarren (69) tied for third at 13 under.

