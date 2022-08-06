CALGARY, Alberta (AP)Kirk Triplett shot a steady 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic.

Playing in the final group with Paul Goydos and first-round leader Padraig Harrington, the 60-year-old Triplett moved into the lead with back-to-back birdies on the par-5 11th and par-3 12th. He bogeyed the next hole, then closed with five straight pars to post a two-round total of 7-under 133 at Canyon Meadows.

Triplett is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions, the most recent in 2019.

Goydos made three birdies on the front nine and his lone bogey on the 13th in his round of 68. He was one shot back along with Jerry Kelly (66), who is third in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings. Steven Alker, who has a big lead in the Schwab Cup, is skipping the tournament.

Vijay Singh shot 67 and was two shots back.

Harrington, second in the Schwab Cup, was 4 over through 10 holes but rallied for a 72 and was three shots off the lead along with Dean Wilson, Alex Cejka and John Huston.

