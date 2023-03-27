VINELAND, N.J. (AP)Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout always wanted a golf course, and he picked 18-time major champion Tiger Woods to build it for him.

Trout, the 10-time All-Star centerfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, and a business partner in New Jersey are building a golf club called “Trout National – The Reserve” not far from where Trout grew up in southern New Jersey.

They have hired Woods’ architecture firm, TGR Design, to create the 18-hole course, a practice range and short-game area.

“I love south Jersey and I love golf, so creating Trout National – The Reserve is a dream come true,” Trout said. “And then to add to that we’ll have a golf course designed by Tiger? It’s just incredible to think that this project has grown to where we’re going to be working with someone many consider the greatest and most influential golfer of all time.”

Construction is set to begin this year with plans for the private club about 45 minutes south of Philadelphia to open for member play in 2025.

“I’ve always enjoyed watching Mike on the diamond so when the opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National – The Reserve, I couldn’t pass it up,” Woods said. “It’s a great site for golf and our team’s looking forward to creating a special course.”

Among courses TGR Design has open for play are Bluejack National in the Houston area, El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Payne’s Valley in Missouri.

