Site: Palm Harbor, Florida.

Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). Yardage: 7,340. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8.1 million. Winner’s share: $1.458 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Sam Burns.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won The Players Championship.

Notes: In another PGA Tour event caught between elevated events, the Valspar Championship has attracted five of top 25 from the world ranking. Leading the way are Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. … Victor Perez of France, who leads the European tour’s Race to Dubai, is playing on a sponsor exemption. … Spieth won at Innisbrook in a playoff in 2015, the year he won the Masters. … Wesley Bryan and Akshay Bhatia are in the field through their top 10s in the Puerto Rico Open two weeks ago. Bhatia now has special temporary membership from his runner-up finish. He played his first PGA Tour event at Innisbrook four years ago. … Ludvig Aberg, the No. 1 amateur in the world, is playing on an exemption. He was on the front page of the leaderboard up until the back nine at Bay Hill. … Next week is the cutoff for top 50 in the world getting into the Masters. This week would be good for some players, like Taylor Montgomery, to strengthen their position.

Next week: WGC-Dell Match Play and Corales Puntacana Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/