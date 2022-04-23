LA PINEDA, Spain (AP)Bad weather in northeast Spain forced organizers to suspend the third round of the ISPS Handa Championship on Saturday.

Organizers of the European tour event said the third round would restart at 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Sunday. The final round would not start until 11:30 a.m. local time.

Play was called off because of heavy rain, lightning and hail at the Lakes Course near the Mediterranean coast.

Scott Jamieson leads the tournament. He has completed just five holes of the third round. He holds a one-shot lead over Aaron Cockerill, who moved into second place on the leaderboard after shooting an 8-under 62 through the third round.

—

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports