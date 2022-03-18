JOHANNESBURG (AP)Shaun Norris opened a three-shot lead with a second-round 62 at the Steyn City Championship in South Africa on Friday.

The home player moved to 18 under par with a near flawless round that contained eight birdies and an eagle. He picked up four shots in his last four holes by finishing birdie-eagle-birdie-par.

His 36-hole score matched the European tour record set by Ernie Els in 2004 but Norris won’t go down in the history books alongside the four-time major winner because players have been benefiting from preferred lies at Steyn City after heavy rain this week.

His 10-under round still saw Norris surge past first-round leader and South African compatriot James Hart du Preez, who carded 66 in his second round to go with a 63 on the opening day. He’s on 15 under.

There are four South Africans in the top six heading to the weekend, with Dean Burmester third on 13 under after a 65, and Oliver Bekker (63) part of a three-way tie for fourth alongside Denmark’s Joachim B. Hansen (64) and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (67).

This is the first time the Steyn City Championship has been part of the European tour schedule.

