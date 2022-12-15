GRAND BAIE, Mauritius (AP)Sami Valimaki of Finland took a two-shot lead at the Mauritius Open after setting a course record of 62 on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Valimaki shot a bogey-free 10 under at Mont Choisy Le Golf to finish the first round two strokes ahead of playing partner Oliver Bekker of South Africa.

Valimaki’s 10 birdies included two runs of four in a row and stellar putting.

”I feel like I found a rhythm and a speed for the greens and that was the key for the day,” said Valimaki, who is seeking his second European Tour title.

Pierre Pineau of France was three strokes off the lead in third, and JC Ritchie of South Africa was a further shot back in fourth.

Ockie Strydom, who claimed his first European Tour title on Sunday at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, shot a 69.

The tournament was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

