RSM Classic final official PGA Tour event of 2021

RSM Classic

Site: St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Course: Sea Island GC. Seaside (Yardage: 7,005. Par: 70) and Plantation (Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72)

Prize money: $7.2 million. Winner’s share: $1.296 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Robert Streb.

FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns.

Last week: Jason Kokrak won the Houston Open.

Notes: This is the final official PGA Tour event of 2021, and the last chance for players to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. … Adam Scott is playing at Sea Island for the first time. … The field has one player from the top 10 in Louis Oosthuizen, who took a month off after the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. … Among those in the field who live on Sea Island are Harris English, Zach Johnson and tournament host Davis Love III. … Love has not played on the PGA Tour since the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in April. He has missed eight of his last nine cuts on the PGA Tour. … Sixteen players in the field already have secured their spots in the Masters. … The tournament is held on two courses to allow for more playing opportunities. The 156-man field is the largest for the fall. … Robert Streb’s only two PGA Tour victories are at Sea Island, six years apart. … Scottie Scheffler is playing. He has tied for second and finished fourth the last two weeks as he tries to win for the first time on the PGA Tour.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 6-9.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/