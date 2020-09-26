Rai leads Irish Open by 1 shot after 3rd-round 67

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP)English golfer Aaron Rai shot 3-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Irish Open on Saturday as he looks for his second win on the European Tour.

Maverick Antcliff of Australia is the closest challenger to Rai after completing a second-round 65 in the morning – leaving him tied for the lead at the time – and then shooting 68 in the afternoon in Ballymena.

Dean Burmster (68), Jazz Janewattananond (66) and Oscar Lengden (66) are a further shot behind.

Rai, who is on 8 under overall, won his only European Tour title in Hong Kong in November 2018.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports