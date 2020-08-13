Qualifying medalist Wilson Furr advances in US Amateur

BANDON, Ore. (AP)Qualifying medalist Wilson Furr advanced to the second round of match play in the U.S. Amateur on Wednesday, beating China’s Aaron Du 6 and 4 at breezy Bandon Dunes.

Furr, the 22-year-old rising Alabama senior from Jackson, Mississippi, will face Vanderbilt’s Harrison Ott.

”The hardest part was that we teed off at 2:25, so I just had to sit around and do nothing all day,” Furr said. ”So, that was a little tricky, but we managed it well and played solid all day.”

Ott beat Mississippi State’s Ford Clegg 5 and 4.

John Augenstein, the Vanderbilt player who was the runner-up last year at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, was eliminated. He fell 1-up to UNC Charlotte’s Matthew Sharpstene.

”I was excited, just because I wanted to play against someone good, and that way coming out of the gates, if I win, it just shows that I can play. `Here I am,”’ Sharpstene said.

Former Georgia Tech star Andy Ogletree, the winner last year, failed to advance to match play.

In the lower half of the bracket, second-seeded James Piot of Michigan State outlasted Duke’s Evan Katz with a birdie on the 19th hole. Piot will face Pepperdine’s William Mouw, a 3-and-2 winner over former North Florida player Jordan Batchelor.

