Puerto Rico Open

Site: Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Course: Grand Reserve CC. Yardage: 7,506. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.7 million. Winner’s share: $666,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Branden Grace.

FedEx Cup leader: Hideki Matsuyama.

Last week: Sepp Straka won the Honda Classic.

Notes: The tournament typically is opposite the WGC-Match Play and this year is held opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational. … Chan Kim at No. 82 is the highest-ranked player in the field. This will be the last chance for Kim, who grew up in Hawaii, to qualify as one of the top 64 players available for the Match Play. … The Danish twins are split up this week. Rasmus Hojgaard is playing Puerto Rico, while brother Nicolai is playing at Bay Hill. … Branden Grace won the Puerto Rico Open last year. He is not back to defend because he qualified for Bay Hill. … The winner receives a two-year exemption and gets in the PGA Championship, but he will not be exempt for the Masters. … Rafa Cabrera Bello is among those receiving sponsor exemptions. … Also playing is 56-year-old Carlos Franco of Paraguay. It will be the fifth PGA Tour start in seven years for the former Presidents Cup player.

Next week: The Players Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/