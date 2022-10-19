CJ Cup in South Carolina

Site: Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Course: Congaree Golf Club. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 72.

Prize money: $10.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.89 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Keegan Bradley.

Last week: Keegan Bradley won the Zozo Championship.

Notes: This is the third straight year the CJ Cup of South Korea is being held in the United States because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. … The previous two tournament were held in Las Vegas. … The 78-man field features 15 of the top 20 in the world ranking. … Twenty-one players in the CJ Cup last year in Las Vegas are now part of LIV Golf and are ineligible to play. … Congaree held a PGA Tour event last year to replace the Canadian Open, which remained under travel restrictions. Garrick Higgo won the event. He is not in the field for the CJ Cup. … Rickie Fowler is playing on a sponsor exemption. He has two top-10 finishes in three starts, including a runner-up finish in Japan last week. … Harris English received an exemption. He missed the first half of last year while recovering from hip surgery. … Rory McIlroy has five straight top 10s, including a win, since missing the cut in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Next week: Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/