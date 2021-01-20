PGA Tour shifts from Hawaii to California

THE AMERICAN EXPRESS

Site: La Quinta, California.

Courses: PGA West, Stadium Course (Yardage: 7,147. Par: 72) and Nicklaus Tournament (Yardage: 7,181. Par: 72).

Prize money: $6.7 million. Winner’s share: $1.134 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Andrew Landry.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Last week: Kevin Na won the Sony Open.

Notes: For the first time since the tournament began in 1960, it will not feature a pro-am format during the competition. It also has been reduced to two golf courses instead of three. … No spectators will be allowed. … Brooks Koepka is playing the tournament for the first time. … Phil Mickelson is the tournament host. … Defending champion Andrew Landry is among nine players who competed in both Hawaii events. … Patrick Cantlay is the only player from the top 10 in the world, though the field also includes Patrick Reed (No. 11) and Koepka (No. 12). … Among those playing for the first time in 2021 are Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Francesco Molinari. … Steve Stricker originally planned to play two weeks in Hawaii, first on the PGA Tour and then on the PGA Tour Champions. Instead, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain is playing in the desert. … The American Express is one of six tournaments Tiger Woods has never played that were on the PGA Tour schedule when he turned pro.

Next week: Farmers Insurance Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/