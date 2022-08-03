Wyndham Championship

Site: Greensboro, North Carolina.

Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: 7,131. Par: 70.

Prize money: $7.3 million. Winner’s share: $1.314 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Kevin Kisner.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Tony Finau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the regular season. The top 125 in the FedEx Cup after this week advance to the postseason and have full cards for next season. … While the field is missing the top players who face three FedEx Cup playoff events, it has attracted Will Zalatoris (14) and Billy Horschel (15). They are among 12 players from the top 50 in the world. … Scottie Scheffler already has wrapped up the $4 million bonus from the Comcast Business Tour 10 that pays the top 10 from the regular season. … Joohyung “Tom” Kim is in the field after taking up special temporary membership. The 20-year-old from South Korea is up to No. 34 in the world ranking and is assured a full card next year. … Austin Smotherman is holding down the 125th spot. He is 11 points ahead of Max McGreevy. … Chesson Hadley is on the bubble for the third straight year. He was No. 130 in 2020 and didn’t advance. He was No. 132 last year and tied for 15th to reach No. 125. This year he goes in at No. 122 (not counting LIV-suspended players).

Next week: FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/