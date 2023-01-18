The American Express

Site: La Quinta, California.

Courses: PGA West-Pete Dye Stadium (Yardage: 7,187. Par: 72); PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament (Yardage: 7,147. Par: 72); La Quinta CC (Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72).

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.44 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Hudson Swafford.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Last week: Si Woo Kim won the Sony Open.

Notes: For a nonelevated event, the field is extremely strong, with five of the top seven players in the world and 10 of the top 20. Among those playing are Kapalua winner Jon Rahm, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay. … Xander Schauffele is in the field after having tests on muscle spasms in his back. Schauffele has made slight changes to his training. … Rickie Fowler is playing his first tournament of 2023 after having two top 10s in the fall, including a runner-up finish in the Zozo Championship in Japan. … Taiga Semikawa of Japan is making his second straight PGA Tour start on a sponsor exemption. He won twice on the Japan Golf Tour while still in college. … The tournament previously was hosted by Phil Mickelson until The American Express dropped him after his involvement with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. … This will be the second time in three PGA Tour events this year that the previous winner (Hudson Swafford) has been suspended for signing with LIV Golf.

Next week: Farmers Insurance Open.

