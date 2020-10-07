PGA Tour in Vegas for 2 weeks

SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN OPEN

Site: Las Vegas.

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.26 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kevin Na.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Sergio Garcia won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Notes: Bryson DeChambeau makes his first start since becoming a major champion at the U.S. Open. He won the tournament two years ago. … Former British Open champion Francesco Molinari is in the field, his first tournament since the Mexico Championship in late February. … This is the first of two straight tournaments in Las Vegas, with the CJ Cup moving from South Korea to Shadow Creek because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … The field features three of the top 10 in the world, with PGA champion Collin Morikawa and Webb Simpson joining DeChambeau. … Patrick Cantlay won his first PGA Tour event in Las Vegas, and lost in a playoff last year to Na. … The grandson of former Masters champion Charles Coody is in the field. Parker Coody earned his spot by winning the Southern Highlands Collegiate this year. Parker and his twin brother, Pierceson, reached the fourth round of the U.S. Amateur last year. They play for the Texas Longhorns. … The tournament began in 1983. Fuzzy Zoeller won and earned $135,000, the biggest check on the PGA Tour that season, including the four majors.

Next week: CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/