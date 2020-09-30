PGA Tour in Mississippi for Sanderson Farms Championship

Three weeks into the new PGA Tour season, Tyler McCumber might be the first example of how the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months can provide second chances.

McCumber had the best Sunday of his young PGA Tour career at Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. He was bogey-free in the final round with a few superb par saves and a 25-foot birdie putt he rammed into the cup on the last hole for a 66. It looked as though it might get him into a playoff.