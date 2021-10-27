PGA Tour heads from Japan to Bermuda

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Site: Southampton, Bermuda.

Course: Port Royal GC. Yardage: 6,828. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.17 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brian Gay.

FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns.

Last week: Hideki Matsuyama won the Zozo Championship.

Notes: This will be a full FedEx Cup event for the second straight year because the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai has been canceled. That means the winner earns an invitation to the Masters. … Four players in the 130-man field currently are eligible for the Masters … The field does not feature anyone from the top 20 in the world. The highest-ranked player in Bermuda is Patrick Reed at No. 24. … Guido Migliozzi of Italy, who tied for fourth in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, is playing on a special foreign exemption. … The field features four former major champions in Reed, Danny Willett, Graeme McDowell and Jason Dufner. … More than a dozen players have withdrawn since the commitment deadline, some from the 50-and-older set such as Robert Allenby, Shaun Micheel and Tommy Armour III. Also withdrawing as an alternate was Omar Uresti. … Among the alternates who got in was Olin Browne. … Matt Fitzpatrick of England is the only Ryder Cup player in Bermuda. … This is the second of three straight PGA Tour events held outside the United States.

Next week: Worldwide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/