PGA Tour goes to Torrey Pines without 7-time winner Woods

Farmers Insurance Open

Site: San Diego

Course: Torrey Pines GC, South Course (Yardage: 7,765. Par: 72.) and North Course (Yardage: 7,258. Par: 72.)

Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,350,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Marc Leishman.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Last week: Si Woo Kim won The American Express.

Notes: Tiger Woods, who typically starts his year at Torrey Pines when healthy, is not playing this year. He had back surgery on Dec. 23 and is out for at least the next month. … Torrey Pines is hosting the U.S. Open in June for the second time. Woods won the PGA Tour event and the U.S. Open at Torrey in 2008. … Jordan Spieth and Louis Oosthuizen make their first starts of 2021. Spieth is trying to end a drought that dates to the 2017 British Open. … Rory McIlroy goes from Abu Dhabi to Torrey Pines. Justin Rose, who won at Torrey two years ago, is playing in Dubai this week. … Phil Mickelson is playing his hometown event after missing the cut in The American Express last week. This is the 20-year anniversary of Mickelson winning the tournament in a playoff with a double bogey. … Jon Rahm at No. 2 is among only three players from the top 10 in the world at Torrey. The others are McIlroy and San Diego native Xander Schauffele. … U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci received a sponsor’s exemption. Strafaci is exempt into the U.S. Open in June. … Sungjae Im, Lanto Griffin and Richy Werenski are playing for the fourth consecutive week on the PGA Tour. … Among the sponsor exemptions are Nick Watney, who won the tournament in 2009.

Next week: Waste Management Phoenix Open.

