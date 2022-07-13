Barracuda Championship

Site: Truckee, California.

Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood). Yardage: 7,480. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3.7 million. Winner’s share: $666,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

DP World Tour points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the Scottish Open and Trey Mullinax won the Barbasol Championship.

Notes: This is the second straight week of a PGA Tour event that is co-sanctioned with the European tour, allowing for 50 players from the European tour to take part. They would get PGA Tour cards with a victory. … Rafa Cabrera Bello, who played in the final group in the Scottish Open with Xander Schauffele, is among more than a dozen players who went from Edinburgh to Lake Tahoe to play. … Also in the field from the Scottish Open are Doug Ghim and Rasmus Hojgaard, both of whom went into the final round with a decent chance to getting a spot at St. Andrews. … This is the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. … Erik van Rooyen won last year and went from being on the verge of losing his full card to making it all the way to the Tour Championship. … After this week, only three tournaments remain in the regular season. Rickie Fowler is at No. 124.

Next week: 3M Open in Minnesota and Cazoo Classic in England.

