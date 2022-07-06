Barbasol Championship

Site: Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Course: Keene Trace GC (Champions). Yardage: 7,328. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.7 million. Winner’s share: $666,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel), Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Seamus Power.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

DP World Tour points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week on the PGA Tour: J.T. Poston won the John Deere Classic.

Last week on the European tour: Adrian Meronk won the Irish Open.

Notes: This is the European tour’s first co-sanctioned event in the United States. The 156-man field will include 50 available players from the European tour. … Among the European tour members in the field are Marcel Siem, Alejandro Canizares and Gavin Kyle Green. … As an opposite-field event, the winner does not earn a spot in the Masters. … The winner gets the final spot in the British Open at St. Andrews. … The Barbasol Championship previously was held the same week as the British Open. … Jason Dufner is the only major champion in the field. … The tournament began in 2015. … The last five Barbasol Championships have been decided by one shot or in a playoff. … Grayson Murray won his only PGA Tour event at the Barbasol Championship in 2017. … The winner gets in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill and the Sentry Tournament of Champions next year on Maui. … Seamus Power won in a playoff last year over J.T. Poston, and the Irishman now is among the top 40 in the world ranking.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/