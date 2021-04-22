Luiten shares the lead in Canary Islands after hole-in-one

LAS PALMAS, Spain (AP)Joost Luiten hit a hole-in-one en route to a 7-under 63 Thursday that put him in a share of the lead after the first round of the Gran Canaria Open.

Luiten aced the par-3 15th hole in a round that also included seven birdies and two bogeys, leaving him tied with Joachim Hansen, Maximilian Kieffer and Robin Roussel.

”It was a perfect number for me to hit a wedge,” Luiten said. ”It’s just one of these bonus things that happen sometimes.”

Hansen had a bogey-free round that included five birdies and an eagle. Kieffer offset a double bogey with nine birdies.

”Perfect start,” Hansen said. ”It was just what I wanted to go out and do. Kept the ball in play, hit a lot of greens.”

A group of seven players were a shot behind at the Meloneras Golf Course in the Canary Islands.

