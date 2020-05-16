Lim Hee-jeong leads women’s golf in South Korea by 3 shots

SEOUL, South Korea (AP)Lim Hee-jeong shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the KLPGA Championship.

She was followed by Park Hyun-kyung (67) and overnight leader Bae Seon-woo (72). Lim was at 15-under 201 overall at Lakewood Country Club.

The women’s tournament joins baseball and soccer as sports running again in South Korea.

Defending champion Choi Hye-jin was eight strokes behind Lim and tied with seven others after a 67.

Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun missed the cut Friday.

