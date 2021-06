Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The new jobs report shows U.S. employers added more than half a million jobs in May. It's an improvement from April's sluggish gain but proves many companies are still struggling to find enough workers on the other side of the pandemic. Still, President Biden reportedly touts the report as "great news" for both the nation's economy and recovery.