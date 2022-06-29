The PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic begins Thursday in Illinois.

Among the criteria to be exempt for the British Open is to be among the leading five players not already eligible from the top 20 in the FedEx Cup through the Travelers Championship.

The top 20 players already are exempt.

Those five spots presumably are relegated to the reserves, which is based on the world ranking, and the list could be long.

Going into the final two weeks, 118 players have earned a spot at St. Andrews.

Ten more spots are awarded through top finishers in the Irish Open (three), John Deere Classic (three), Scottish Open (three) and Barbasol Championship (one). The R&A added one extra spot to its four regional qualifiers for a total of 16 spots available Tuesday.

That would bring the total to 144 players.

Aaron Wise at No. 45 is a lock to get in off the reserve list. He’s currently followed in the world ranking (of those not already exempt) by Brian Harman (No. 49), Sebastian Munoz (No. 50), Sepp Straka (No. 55) and Luke List (No. 60).

Also in reasonable shape is Sahith Theegala, whose runner-up finish in the Travelers Championship moved him to No. 66. The next world ranking is what is used for the reserve list for The Open.