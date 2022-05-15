ANTWERP, Belgium (AP)English golfer Sam Horsfield claimed his third European tour title by shooting 3-under 68 to win the Soudal Open by two strokes on Sunday.

His other wins came in a two-week span in August 2020.

Horsfield teed off at the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over playing partner Ryan Fox, the overnight leader from New Zealand, and ended up tapping in for par while Fox made bogey.

Horsfield finished on 13-under 271. Fox (71) and Germany’s Yannik Paul (69) tied for second place.

The 110th-ranked Horsfield is two weeks into his return to the tour following a three-month injury layoff. He had his partner, Issabella, on the bag in Belgium in the absence of regular caddie Mick Seaborn.

”I said yesterday I wanted to do it for him, and I was able to do it for him. I’m just so, so happy,” Horsfield said.

”I definitely thought about Mick quite a lot. Especially on the back nine, I pulled a few clubs that he definitely would have wanted me to hit.”

