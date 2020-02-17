Breaking News
Four people found dead in North Little Rock home

Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright dies at 85

Golf
Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday of a heart attack, her attorney said. Wright was 85.

Attorney Sonia Pawluc said Wright had been hospitalized in Florida for the last few weeks after being injured in a fall.

Wright joined the fledgling LPGA in 1955 and her 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88. She retired from the tour in 1969 because of foot issues. She was The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in both 1963 and 1964.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss