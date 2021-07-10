Danielson wins at French Lick to take Symetra money lead

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP)Casey Danielson won the Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort on Saturday to take Symetra Tour money lead and wrap up an LPGA Tour card.

Danielson closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 10-under 203 on the Donald Ross Course, a stroke head of Beth Wu and two ahead of Rachel Rohanna.

Danielson earned $37,500 to push her season total to $77,034, with the final top 10 earning LPGA Tour cards. The 26-year-old former Stanford star from Wisconsin also won the Symetra Classic in May in North Carolina.

She won Saturday after missing the cuts in three of her last four starts.

”With any golf career, there’s a lot of highs and lows,” Danielson said. ”I definitely learned a lot from winning and got a little ahead of myself, I hate to admit it. Expectations came in and left my golf game a little bit of a mess because I wasn’t able to stay mentally present during a round.

Danielson eagled the short par-4 11th and hit 17 greens in regulation.

”There were definitely some hard times out on the course to stay present, especially today being in contention, being in the final group,” Danielson said. ”All the work I have been doing really paid off to combat it.”

Wu finished with a 68, and Rohanna shot 71.

The Symetra Tour and French Lick Resort announced a three-year deal Saturday for the French Lick Resort Stroke Play Championship, a 72-hole event on the Pete Due Course that will start in 2022 with a record purse of $335,000 and $50,250 winner’s check.