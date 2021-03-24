Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Preview

Site: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Course: Corales GC. Yardage: 7,666. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $540,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Hudson Swafford.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Matt Jones won the Honda Classic.

Notes: Hudson Swafford won this tournament the last week in September when it was held a week after the U.S. Open. He earned a spot in this year’s Masters because Punta Cana was not an opposite-field event. The winner of this year’s tournament does not get into the Masters. … The field includes former major champions Davis Love III, Padraig Harrington and Charl Schwartzel. … Lucas Herbert of Australia is in the field. He also is the first alternate for the Dell Technologies Match Play. He would be required to leave for Texas if someone withdrew from the Match Play. … Miguel Angel Jimenez is playing a regular PGA Tour event for the first time since he tied for 64th in the Honda Classic. Jimenez is a regular on the PGA Tour Champions. … Players in the top 10 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list at the end of 2020 are exempt into the field. … The field includes Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry of Belgium, both regulars on the European Tour. Pieters played in the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine in 2016.

Next week: Valero Texas Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/