Sanderson Farms Championship

Site: Jackson, Mississippi.

Course: Country Club of Jackson. Yardage: 7,461. Par: 72.

Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,422,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sam Burns.

FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.

Last tournament: Max Homa won the Fortinet Championship.

Notes: Sam Burns won the first of his three PGA Tour titles last year at the Sanderson Farms. … Two PGA Tour rookies were in contention last year, Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala. Young went on to five runner-up finishes and is likely to be named rookie of the year. Theegala had two more chances to win and reached the Tour Championship. … Theegala is in the field. Young is taking the week off after making his Presidents Cup debut. … Harris English and Keegan Bradley are in the field, giving the tournament three of the top 50 in the world ranking. … Burns and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are the only two players who competed in the Presidents Cup last week. … Davis Riley grew up in Mississippi and is one of the bigger attractions. He was a candidate for PGA Tour rookie of the year but narrowly missed out on the Tour Championship.

Next week: Shriners Children’s Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/