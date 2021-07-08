British Open tuneup returns at John Deere

Site: Silvis, Illinois.

Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,268. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6.2 million. Winner’s share: $1.116 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Dylan Frittelli (2019).

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay.

Last week: Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Notes: This is the 50th playing of the John Deere Classic, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic. … The leading player from the top five not already exempt earns a spot in the British Open at Royal St. George’s. There are 13 players in the field already exempt for the British Open. … The tournament last year was replaced by a one-time event at Muirfield Village won by Collin Morikawa over Justin Thomas. Both are at the Scottish Open this week. … Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is playing the John Deere instead of defending his title at the U.S. Senior Open. He is a three-time winner at the Deere. … Two-time Deere winner Jordan Spieth is not playing. Spieth is taking three weeks off between the U.S. Open and British Open. … Zach Johnson is among three former major champions in the field. The others are Lucas Glover and Jason Dufner. … Willie Mack III, who made his first PGA Tour cut last week in Detroit, is playing on a sponsor exemption.

Next week: British Open and Barbasol Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/