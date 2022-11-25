JOHANNESBURG (AP)Dan Bradbury will take a one-shot clubhouse lead into the weekend after second-round play at the Joburg Open again ended early because of thunderstorms and then fading light on Friday.

The Englishman shot a 5-under 66 a day after his 63 equaled the course record at Houghton Golf Club.

Bradbury mixed three bogeys with six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 fifth before play was suspended for nearly three hours because of thunder and lightning.

Play resumed in the afternoon but was later suspended because of fading light. Round two was set to restart at 6:30 a.m. local time Saturday.

Casey Jarvis was a shot off the lead with four holes left in his second round. The 19-year-old South African made seven consecutive birdies and was 8 under on the day when play was halted.

Romain Langasque of France was also a stroke back after completing 11 holes at 6 under.

Like Bradbury the day before, Daniel Van Tonder of South Africa tied the course record and was at 10 under overall, three shots back, as were compatriots Christiaan Bezuidenhout (64) and Jbe Kruger (67).

The first round was suspended overnight because of thunderstorms.

The Joburg Open is the first tournament of the European tour’s 2023 season, with two more events in South Africa in December.

