Augusta National says next month’s Masters golf tournament is postponed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP)For the last 75 years, the golf landscape never changed. March brought anticipation of azaleas and Amen Corner, of the drive down Magnolia Lane and the chase for a green jacket.

The annual road to the Masters took a major detour Friday - but not a dead end, like other tournaments - when Augusta National said the Masters would be postponed because of increasing risks with the new coronavirus.