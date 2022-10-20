PALMA, Spain (AP)Marcus Armitage shot a course-record 8-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Mallorca Open on Thursday.

The Englishman made four birdies on each side of the turn and was bogey-free at the Son Muntaner Golf Club.

”It’s nice to play like that and get off to a start like that,” Armitage said.

Dutchman Daan Huizing was in second place after a 7-under 64.

”My play was nice, but I’ve been playing well in recent weeks and just didn’t get much out of it,” he said.

Alejandro Canizares, Rasmus Hojgaard and Lukas Nemecz were another shot back in a tie for third.

Canadian Aaron Cockerill, who opened with a 3-under 68, had his preparations affected after his clubs didn’t arrive in time and his wife had to fly to Madrid to pick them up.

Ryan Fox also opened with a 3-under 68 to head into the second round in a tie for 16th.

—

