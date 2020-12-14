A Lim Kim has record-tying comeback to win U.S. Women’s Open in her debut.

Golf
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)A Lim Kim has record-tying comeback to win U.S. Women’s Open in her debut.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories