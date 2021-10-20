1-stop Asia trip for PGA in Japan

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Chiba, Japan.

Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC. Yardage: 7,041. Par: 70.

Prize money: $9.75 million. Winner’s share: $1.791 million.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay.

FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup at Summit.

Notes: The tournament returns to Japan after being played last year at Sherwood Country Club in California. The field isn’t nearly as strong because it is the only PGA Tour event on the Asia swing. … Only three of the top 20 in the world are playing. … The field features 17 players who were in Tokyo this summer for the Olympics, including Xander Schauffele (gold medal) and C.T. Pan (bronze). … British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama also are playing. … Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is not playing. He has said he is not playing another PGA Tour event the rest of the year. … Ryo Ishikawa turned down his spot in the field to take part in the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying … Tiger Woods won his 82nd career PGA Tour title at Accordia Golf Narashino in 2019. … Rickie Fowler is playing on a sponsor’s exemption for the second straight year. … Among the Japan Golf Tour players in the field is Takumi Kanaya, a former world No. 1 amateur.

Next week: Bermuda Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/