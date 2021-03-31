Former Hogs head coach Chad Morris hired for Allen Eagles in Texas

ALLEN, Texas – Former Arkansas Razorback head coach Chad Morris has been hired to take on one of the biggest high school jobs in the nation.

Morris will be taking over coaching for the Allen Eagles, replacing Terry Gambill who retired earlier this month after five seasons with a 65-4 record with the Eagles, which includes a state championship in 2017.

We are pleased to announce Chad Morris as the new Head Coach of the Allen Eagles football program. Coach Morris brings a wealth of experience from the high school and collegiate ranks to Allen. Read more at https://t.co/mPB28y4cRj. pic.twitter.com/jHA2I0NyLT — Allen ISD (@Allen_ISD) March 31, 2021

Morris was most recently the offensive coordinator at Auburn.

“I am honored to join Allen ISD and the Allen Eagles football program,” Morris said in a press release. “Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion. My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives.”

Morris spent three seasons with SMU before his hire at Arkansas in 2017.

Morris was dismissed at Arkansas in 2019 during his second year with the Razorbacks after a 2-8 start to the season.