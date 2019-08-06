Former A-State track coach dies, known for work with Olympians

JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State University is mourning the death of its former head track coach.

Guy Kochel, who had retired 30 years ago, died Wednesday.

“We are saddened this morning to hear of the passing of former Head Track Coach Guy Kochel. Coach led us for 17 years, impacting lives & continued to be a supporter of the program even after his retirement in 1989. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Sue and their family,” read a post on social media.

Coach Kochel is best known for coaching world-record-holder and Olympian Earl Bell, along with Olympian Al Joyner.

