LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Soccer fans in central Arkansas gathered to support Team USA in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

After a back-and-forth game, Team USA tied the Netherlands 1-1 Wednesday night.

Jennifer Cox has been to two World Cups in her life, and she said she has been waiting for this game for a long time.

“I think we are going to make it super far. I believe we are going to pull it out. Five-peat,” Cox said.

Team USA has won 4 World titles overall and if they win this year, they would have won the world cup three times in a row.

Wednesday night’s tie isn’t bad news for Team USA as they remain at the top of their group.

Team USA will be playing Portugal on Aug. 1.