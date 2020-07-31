Cardinals game against Brewers postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

MILWAUKEE (KDVR) — Jon Heyman, an insider at the MLB Network, says that the Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals game scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests.
Heyman said the Cardinals have positive tests, which have forced the postponement of the Brewers home opener.
MLB suspends Miami Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak
Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins home opener scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
