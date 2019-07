LITTLE ROCK, Ark– Former Arkansas Razorback, Mitch Petrus, has passed away, according to our sister station FOX16 Sports Director Wess Moore.

Friends reached out saying Mitch died from a heat stroke. Mitch played for the Hogs until he was drafted in the NFL in 2010 where he played for the Giants, Patriots and Titans. He was also a high school football analyst for FOX16.

Mitch Petrus was 32-years-old.