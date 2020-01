It hasn’t been made official by the Cowboys, but all signs point to Mike McCarthy being the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

News broke on Monday morning that the former Packers head coach had signed. McCarthy becomes the franchise’s eighth full-time head coach in one of the shortest head-coaching searches one will ever see in the NFL.

FOX16’s Nick Walters recaps a wild 24 hours in which the Cowboys formally part ways with Jason Garrett and sign Mike McCarthy.