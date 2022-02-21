LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Renowned horse trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended and fined $7,500. Medina Spirit’s 2021 Derby win has also been revoked.

The ruling comes after a blood sample taken from Medina Spirit at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2021, came back positive from Industrial Laboratories for betamethasone.

Betamethasone is a Class C drug and is illegal when found in the blood on race day. This was the fourth medication violation in 365 days.

A formal hearing before the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Board of Stewards ended in Baffort being suspended for 90 days (March 8, 2022-June 5, 2022) and fined $7,500.

Medina Spirit has forfeited its win and all purse money revoked.

Baffert will be unable to use any facilities under the jurisdiction of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, and all horses trained by him will be unable to compete in events within the 90 day suspension period.

In earlier stages of the investigation, Baffert denied treating Medina Spirit with Betamethasone, telling CBS “He’s never been treated, and that’s the scary part. I go, ‘how can that be?’ We don’t we didn’t treat him, or we that we don’t even use that. And it’s been horrible. I mean, it is just a horrible feeling. That’s a trainer’s worst nightmare.”

Churchill Downs followed Baffort’s ruling by naming Mandaloun, formerly known as the second-place finisher in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, as the new winner.