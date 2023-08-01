LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The date has been set for what supporters call the biggest central Arkansas high school football game of the season.

The annual Salt Bowl, the Benton versus Bryant football game, will take place at War Memorial Stadium with a 7 p.m. start time on Aug. 26. Pregame activities include what is being called the World’s Largest High School Tailgate Party at 4 p.m. on the east side of the stadium.

Additional festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and include a flyover from the Bulldog Flight Mid-South RVators.

Tickets are currently on sale through Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. No tickets will be sold on game day.

Tickets may be purchased at the SaltBowlAR.com website from event sponsor Summerwood Sports, with additional websites for Benton tickets or for Bryant tickets.

Cash-only ticket sales will also occur at Benton City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at Bryant Family Pharmacy, 322 Highway 5 North from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets will also be on sale during the Third Thursday event in downtown Benton on Aug. 17.

Events are taking place throughout the community leading up to the game, including Community pre-game rallies at 6 p.m. the Tuesday before the game, followed by players’ and coaches’ press conference from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Friday night the Battle of the BTowns volleyball game between the Bryant Lady Hornets Volleyball against the defending state champion Benton Lady Panthers 5 p.m. at the Benton Arena.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas will take Salt Bowl donations at its Benton and Bryant stores Aug. 14 through 25.

Event t-shirts will include youth sizes for the first time this year. They may be purchased online or at Stated Apparel on 145 West South Street in Benton.

This is the first year Circle K will be the event sponsor after the company bought out the previous sponsor Big Red Stores. Circle K will not sell tickets or t-shirts, promotors said.

Additional information and updates will be available at SaltBowlAR.com.