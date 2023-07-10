JONESBORO, Ark. – Arkansas State University Athletics is celebrating its 50th football season playing in the Centennial Bank Stadium.

Officials said that the celebration will include special promotions, giveaways and a logo to celebrate the milestone.

Fans who have watched games season after season can now pick which game they believe was the best game played at the stadium.

A bracket of 16 games were selected in the chance to win the title for top game. The eight first-round matchups will be live through Thursday, July 13. The next round of voting will begin Monday, July 31. Fans can cast their vote at AStateRedWolves.com.

University officials said that promotional giveaway items will be available at three A-State home football games this year. Officials will release details on those items later.

A-State moved into the Centennial Bank Stadium just before its 1974 campaign. Before becoming the Centennial Bank Stadium, it has owned several names such as Indian Stadium, ASU Stadium and Liberty Bank Stadium.

Season tickets, including the special Family 4 Pack, are available at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.