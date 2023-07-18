It’s all on the line for the cowboys and cowgirls of the Arkansas High School Rodeo Association.

National finals are underway in Gillette, Wyoming.

The group of 1,800 is considered the best from across the United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

There are 30 competing from Arkansas who will go head-to-head in the arena with hopes of winning the championship.

Team Arkansas has had a presence every year in the national finals for 75 years and is proud to be representing the state.

