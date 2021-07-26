Arkansan trap shooter aiming for gold in Tokyo

GREENBRIER, Ark. — Years of dreams, training, sacrifice and triumph all led one Arkansas girl, to the Tokyo 2020 summer games.

KARK caught up with Kayle Browning before she went to Tokyo, as her eye is now set on a different target.

Kayle Browning put a new meaning to giving it your best “shot”, she’s not just shooting trap at the summer games, but shooting for gold.

“I’m like ‘oh my gosh’ I’m about to compete in the Olympics,” Kayle Browning, International trap shooter said.

For 20 years shooting has been the soundtrack to her life pointing, practicing, and perfecting for hours each day.

“I started competing when I was 8-years-old and I grew up on a shooting range because my dad did it competitively,” Kayle said, “To represent team USA and America in such a prestigious competition, that’s the highest competition you can get in what I do.”

Her hometown of Greenbrier gave one final goodbye and a good luck wish with a parade full of signs and cheers.

“It’s such a humbling thing to think I’m from this town and my whole community is backing me up on this. it’s the coolest thing ever,” Kayle said. “Thank you for your support, it means the world to me and I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Kayle will compete for the first time on Wednesday in the women’s international trap shooting.