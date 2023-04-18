NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for the New York Yankees slugger.

Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins.

He was hurt Saturday while running out a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees placed him on the injured list the following day, his seventh trip to the injured list/disabled list in five seasons with the Yankees and 11th in 14 major league seasons.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the six-week estimate before Tuesday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Stanton missed 223 of 546 games in the previous four seasons (41%) because of a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), and right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022).

While with the Marlins, he was out because of right knee surgery (2012), a right hamstring strain (2013), broken left hand (2015) and strained left groin (2016).

A five-time All-Star, the 33-year-old is hitting .269 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games. He has a .264 career average with 382 homers and 982 RBIs.

At the time of the trade, Stanton was owed $295 million over the final decade of a $325 million, 13-year contract. As part of the trade, the Marlins are sending the Yankees $30 million in installments of $5 million each July 1 and Oct. 1 in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Boone also said center fielder Harrison Bader likely will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Friday. He has been sidelined since spring training by a strained left oblique muscle.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón, out since spring training with a strained left forearm, remains bothered by his back.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports