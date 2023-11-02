PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off in the final minutes against Pittsburgh on Thursday night with an injury.

Burks tried to make a leaping fourth-down grab down the left sideline but saw the ball slip from his grasp. He landed hard out of bounds and appeared to be unconscious.

Medical staff from both teams came out to treat Burks, the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft. His face mask was cut off and he was placed onto a spinal board while players on both teams knelt on the Acrisure Stadium turf nearby. Burks appeared to be able to wiggle his toes as he was being loaded onto the cart.

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks — who caught two passes for 23 yards — was “alert” and “moving” in the training room after the Titans fell to Pittsburgh 20-16.

“It’s probably better than how it looked,” Vrabel said.

Burks sustained a concussion as a rookie in Philadelphia when he was knocked out while making a touchdown grab in a blowout loss to the Eagles.

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis called the sequence frightening for numerous reasons.

“It’s a scary part of the game, the fact that someone gets carted off the field and you just act like it didn’t happen,” he said. “But that’s football. It’s a part of the game that we have to accept it.”

Burks was the second player carted off during the game. Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb exited in the first half with a left leg injury after being hit low by teammate Keanu Neal while both were trying to make a tackle.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL